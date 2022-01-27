Indigenous Access and Support Worker



The Indigenous Access and Support position is an outreach service which assists people 25 years old and over with complex needs, to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

Professional development opportunities

Great locations: South Melbourne, St Melbourne, St Kilda and Prahran

An opportunity has become available for an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person to work and support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people’s aged 25years and over in Melbourne’ inner south across five LGA’s.

This role will engage with local Indigenous people to improve their overall health and wellbeing, secure housing, strengthen cultural identity and relationships with family and community.

To be suitable for the role you will possess the following:

Have a good understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and society

Have good time management skills

Preferably previous experience in a similar role

Ability to work effectively with specialist and mainstream health and welfare services

Have an existing Victorian Drivers Licence

Have a current Working with Children’s Check

Ideally, you will also possess:

A relevant tertiary degree.

Experience in working with complex clients in community-based services, in homelessness, mental health & AoD.

Demonstrated ability to understand the commitment to the philosophy and practice of community health.

Excellent knowledge of education, training and planning in relation to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander issues.

A clear understanding of the local Indigenous community and service environment.

What makes Star Health Tick?



Star Health works in partnership with people and communities to promote and improve equity, health and wellbeing by delivering innovative client-directed services that take into account the context of the individual and the community, and championing prevention and change to address the structural reasons for health inequity.

Applicants must address the Key Capabilities – Essential within the covering letter and complete our application form directly from the Star Health website at http://www.starhealth.org.au/careers/current-vacancies/

Please note that prior to any commencement of employment, pre-employment checks must be complete. These will include reference checking, a national criminal history and right to work check, proof of vaccinations and a working with children check.

For information about the role, please contact Alison Craigie-Parsons, Coordinator, Indigenous Access on 03 9525 1300 or email the Coordinator, Indigenous Access

Closing Date: Wednesday 4th April 2022